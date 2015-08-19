Gunmen kidnapped four judges in northern Afghanistan

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least four judges, including the head of the Court of Appeal were kidnapped by militants in northern Afghanistan. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by local police representative Amanuddin Aman.

The incident occurred on Tuesday 350 km north of the capital, Kabul. According to Haman, an armed attack on judges when their car was moving along the road connecting the province of Sari Pul and Jowzjan.

Haman added that - the head of the Court of Appeal Kaiz Mirwais is among those kidnapped. The fate and whereabouts of the kidnapped remain unknown.