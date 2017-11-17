 Top
    Close photo mode

    Guard service general jailed for 10 years in Russia

    The court fined the General 2 million 515 thousand AZN

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's Federal Guard Service General, Gennady Lopyrev has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Lopyrev's lawyer Ruslan Zakalyuzhny said. Charged with bribery under the Criminal Code, Lopyrev will be sentenced to serious prison terms.

    The court also fined him 150 million rubles (4 million 275 thousand manats or 2 million 515 thousand dollars).

    The lawyer said he would appeal the court's decision.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi