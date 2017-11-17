Guard service general jailed for 10 years in Russia

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's Federal Guard Service General, Gennady Lopyrev has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Lopyrev's lawyer Ruslan Zakalyuzhny said. Charged with bribery under the Criminal Code, Lopyrev will be sentenced to serious prison terms.

The court also fined him 150 million rubles (4 million 275 thousand manats or 2 million 515 thousand dollars).

The lawyer said he would appeal the court's decision.