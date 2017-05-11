Guarantees to Turkey over transfer of US arms to terrorist YPG revealed

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US gave Turkey guarantees in connection with the transfer of weapons to YPG, the Syrian wing of the terrorist PKK.

Report informs citing Haber7, official delegation of Turkey on a visit in the United States reported.

The Turkish delegation in the United States once again said that weapons are given to YPG only for the purpose of combating ISIS.

The United States gave Turkey the following guarantees:

1. All weapons issued to YPG will be recalculated and registered;

2. The number and importance of the weapon will match the operation.The weapon will be issued in the required quantity. The US military will monitor their use;

3. If it is found that the issued weapons used elsewhere, supply of arms will stop;

4. Upon completion of operations in Rakka (city declared by ISIS as the capital - Report.) all the heavy weapons from YPG will be withdrawn;

5. After the liberation of Raqqa, representatives of YPG will not remain in the city.

Notably, some time ago, a representative of the US-led coalition against ISIS, John Dorrian, said that part of the weapons handed out to one of the wings of the terrorist PKK - PYD is in Syria and after the fight with ISIS it will not be taken back.

Notably, on May 16-17, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay an official visit to the US.

Within the framework of visit, he is expected to discuss the supply of weapons to the terrorist YPG and PYD with US President Donald Trump.