GUAM Working Group holds 18th regular meeting on coordination of combating crime

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 18th regular meeting of the Working Group on coordination of combating crime at the level of the Deputy Heads of the Ministries and Institutions was held on the premises of the Secretariat of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM on December 9, 2015.

Report informs referring to the official website of GUAM, delegations of the GUAM Member States took part in the event. The high-level event that was held under the chairmanship of Ukraine was preceded by the meeting at the level of experts on the day before, on December 8, 2015.

On the outcome of the events, in particular, the delegations of GUAM Member States considered and adopted Report of the Group on its activities in 2015 and the plan for 2016. The delegations decided to retain the coordination functions of the Group and appropriate Sub-Groups for the next year without amendments.

The next regular meeting of the Group will be convened in November-December of 2016.