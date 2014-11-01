GUAM experts discusses establishment of automated data bank of wanted persons

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Second working meeting of experts on establishment of automated data bank of wanted persons that are of operative interest was convened in Kyiv, on the premises of GUAM Secretariat, Repot informs citing GUAM press-service.

Delegations of all GUAM Member States took part in the meeting as well as the representative of International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP).

The delegations shared information on investigative activities in GUAM Member States at national and international levels and, in particular, discussed the concept of automated data bank. The participants have elaborated a questionnaire relevant to establishment of the above-mentioned databank.

The next Working meeting will take place in March, 2015.