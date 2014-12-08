GUAM countries discuss combating crime activities for 2015
Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 17th regular meeting of the Working Group on Coordination of Combating Crime at the level of the Heads of the Ministries and Institutions was held on the premises of the Secretariat of GUAM in Kyiv. Delegations of all the Member States took part in the event, Report informs citing GUAM press-service. The participants of the meeting considered and adopted Report of the Group on its activities in 2014 and the plan for 2015. In particular, the delegations decided to extend the coordination functions of the Group by Ukraine till appropriate decision is taken via diplomatic channels. The next regular meeting of the Group will be convened in November-December of 2015.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
