​GUAM countries discuss the fight against human trafficking and illegal migration

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 14th meeting of the Sub-Working Group on combating human trafficking and illegal migration was held in GUAM Sekretariat in Kyiv. It was attended by delegations from all the GUAM member states. Report informs citing the press service of GUAM, the participants exchanged information on national legislation, the current situation and activities in the fight against human trafficking and illegal migration, including bilateral cooperation.

Particularly, the sides discussed issues of cooperation with international and regional organizations. Next regular meeting of the sub-working group is scheduled on the first half of 2015.