Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Grant Program Coordinator of the EU delegation in Armenia Marina Papyan has been detained.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, spokesperson of the Investigative Committee Sona Truzyan said.

According to information, M. Papyan suspected of embezzling grants provided by the EU delegation.

In this criminal case, 13 more people are under the investigation. Three of them are wanted.