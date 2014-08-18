German Ambassador was summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry over spying claims

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Eberhard Pohl, the Ambassador of Germany to Ankara for clarification in connection with the scandal relating to the surveillance of the German secret service in Turkey, Report informs citing ITAR-TASS.

MFA of Turkey stated: “Even if the slightest evidence is found, Germany will need to explain it with all seriousness”.

"Such practices would in no way be acceptable in an environment requires mutual trust and respect between friends and allies. If the information occurred in German press is true, we expect Germany to explain it and immediately stop any spying activity”, MFA issued. This statement was transferred to the Ambassador of Germany during a meeting of diplomats.

The information about the spying activity targeting Turkey by German Intelligence Agency (BND) occurred on August 16 in the German weekly Der Spiegel. According to the agency, BND received the list of countries in which intelligence activities were to be conducted in 2009. Turkey was included in the list, which is still relevant. Subsequently, according to the German newspaper "Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung ", representatives of the German government circles have confirmed that the BND is spying on their NATO ally - Turkey.