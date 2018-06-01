 Top
    Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs begins reconsideration of case causing large-scale protests

    Protest action has been continued today at 16:00 in front of parliament building in Tbilisi

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia initiated  re-investigation of the case related to killing of teenagers in December last year.

    Report informs citing the Georgian media, it is said in the statement of organization.

    According to the Ministry, several people were questioned yesterday. The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has promised that all those directly or indirectly influence the outcome of the trial will be determined.

    Notably, Georgian Prosecutor General Irakly Shotadze resigned yesterday in the background of mass protests.

    Then protesters in front of Parliament building in Tbilisi demanded the resignation of the government and holding of plenipotentiary parliamentary elections.

    The protest action has been continued today at 16:00.

