Georgian defence ministry dismisses over 2 000 employees

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian defence ministry has dismissed 2250 people.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, the process is carried out as reorganization and optimization of the ministry.

According to information, in November 2016, Defence Minister Levan Izoria announced to conduct such measures. The reforms started on December 19, 2016.

The MoD statement reads that due to optimization, 400 part-time and 1350 full-time employees have been dismissed, alongside 217 officers and 123 Sergeants from the Armed Forces. The ministry says that 209 officers decided to leave the army themselves.

Totally, 11.8 mln USD saved as a result of the optimization.