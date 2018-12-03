Georgian government comments on opposition's demand for extraordinary parliamentary elections

Tbilisi. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Georgia's next parliamentary elections will be held in October 2020, as envisaged by the country's constitution," Georgian Parliamentary Speaker Irakli Kobahidze said in response to the united opposition's demand for extraordinary parliamentary elections.

Local bureau of Report informs that he called yesterday's action of the opposition unserious and comic. According to the speaker, the United National Movement Party has no resources to create any instability in the country.

Notably, yesterday, the opposition coalition "Strength is in Unity ", that did not recognize the results of the presidential elections, held a public demonstration in Tbilisi demanding extraordinary parliamentary elections.