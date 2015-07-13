Georgian FM: two sections of Baku-Supsa pipeline pass through South Ossetia

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Two sections (about 1.6 km) of Baku-Supsa pipeline cross the territory of South Ossetia, which is not under the control of the central authorities. The banner installed near the village of Tsitelubani, is located 50 meter away from the second section of the pipeline.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Gigi Gigiadze said to the journalists today.

He expressed his concern about the issue and noted that the international community will be informed about it: "We will invite the diplomatic corps, and give them information, and they will inform their governments about it. We will sharply raise this issue in front of the Russian Federation," Deputy Foreign Minister said.

"Wewill also involve the staff of diplomatic missions in this issue and will achieve as the transfer of objective information to those countries", Gigiadze added.