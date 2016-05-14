Georgian expert: Armenia's 'Metsamor' nuclear plant is a source of danger and must be closed

Tbilisi. 14 May. REPORT. AZ/ "Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Armenia is a major source of danger not only for the South Caucasus, but also all over the world, so its activities should be stopped."

Report was told by the Director of Georgian Center for Study of Terrorism and Political Violence, lecturer at Tbilisi State University, political scientist Badri Nachkebia, the IAEA and other authoritative international organizations should strengthen the control over South Caucasus region.

He recalled that recently in Georgia, 6 people were detained while trying to sell Uranium-238, including three citizens of Armenia.

"One of them worked on the Metsamor NPP, the second for a long time was a member of the Armenian special services. These facts once again confirm that the Uranium-238 imported to Georgia from Armenia. Everyone knows that neither Azerbaijan, nor Georgia has no such substances. Uranium's source is the Metsamor NPP in Armenia", the expert said.

According to the analyst, there is a clear evidence of that the plant was put into operation a long time ago and now it is in disrepair.

"This year, discussions have been held about the closing, but the Armenian side again refused. No one should forget about Chernobyl tragedy. I think, petition of the Azerbaijani side to close the Metsamor NPP is the right development", B.Nachkebiya said.

The political scientist said that Georgian citizens should also actively join the campaign.

B.Nachkebiya also commented on the statement of Armenian politicians on obtaining nuclear weapons, recalling that in 1989, the leader of one of the active groups in Armenia, Igor Muradyan told about need for nuclear weapons.

"Recently, a similar statement was made by a member of Armenian parliament Hrant Bagratyan. These statements once again prove that Armenia is one of the main factors of violation of peace and security in the region", added the analyst.

According to the director, the statement of the Armenian deputies that Armenia has a nuclear weapons are not credible.

"However, in the era of rapid development of technology, getting such weapons does not seem so complicated. That's why, the IAEA and other authoritative international organizations should strengthen the control over the South Caucasus region", added B.Nachkebiya.