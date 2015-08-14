​Georgian Defense Minister to visit the USA

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the Defense Ministry of Georgia Tinatin Khidasheli is going to pay an official visit to the United States on August 15, Report informs citing the Georgian media.

During the visit she will meet with his American counterpart Ashton Carter, Khidasheli will also have meetings in the White House, the US Department of State, American journalists and NGOs.

"Our main agenda is known. On the one hand, it aims to even more strengthening of Georgian-US relations on the other hand to winning support of the American side in the ministerial of NATO and the NATO summit scheduled in Warsaw" - she said.