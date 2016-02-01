​Georgian Defense Minister to visit Armenia

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister of Georgia Tinatin Khidasheli will pay an official visit to Armenia.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, during her two-day visit to Armenia, Tinatin Khidasheli will meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, the prime minister Hovik Abrahamyan, Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian and chairman of the National Assembly Galust Sahakyan.

During the official visit the sides will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the defense field and future plans.

The visit will end on February 2.