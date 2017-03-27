Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova may create free trade zone by year end

© НВ

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova intend to create a free trade zone by the year end on the principles and rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media, Prime Minister of Ukraine Vladimir Groysman said after the meeting of heads of governments of the GUAM member countries.

"We touched upon the issues of deepening economic cooperation, of course, we discussed the issues of political interaction. It is important that we signed a number of documents that will allow us to fully implement the free trade zone within our countries in 2017. This will be favorably reflected in the development of our national economies, deepen our cooperation", he told reporters.