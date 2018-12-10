Georgia to offer unprecedented discounts for major transnational companies

Tbilisi. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian government will offer unprecedented discounts to major transnational companies.

Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the due statement came by Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze.

He said that transnational companies will benefit from privileges if their head offices are opened in Georgia.

Bakhtadze noted that the proposal on discounts will cover a large number of major transnational companies, including the world's 500 largest companies: "This will contribute to the implementation of the strategy by Georgian Dream Party to transform the region into an economic hub."

The Prime Minister's initiative has been developed in the form of a bill and will be submitted to the parliament in the near future.

The Prime Minister also said that a new Customs Code will be adopted in Georgia next year, which will contribute to a more effective integration of the country into the global economy: "The new Code will fully meet EU standards and will help us to use the Free Trade regime with the Alliance."