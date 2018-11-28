Georgia is holding second round of presidential elections

Tbilisi. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The second round of presidential elections is being held in Georgia.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the voting has started at 08:00 at 3,703 polling stations. 55 polling stations have been launched in foreign countries and 11 opened for exceptional cases.

The voting process at the Georgian embassies abroad will continue until 24.00. Three polling stations have been opened in the Georgian embassy in Azerbaijan.

The total number of voters is 3,528,658 people.

More than 17,000 representatives of electoral subjects, more than 48,500 local and more than 1,300 international observers are watching elections. 2,300 journalists are providing press coverage of the voting process.

Salome Zurabishvili supported by the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia (GDDG) party and Grigol Vashadze, a candidate from the United National Movement Party, are competing. In the first round of the October 28 presidential elections, Zurabishvili won 38.64% and Vashadze 37.74% of votes.

The new president of Georgia will be elected for a six-year term through direct voting.