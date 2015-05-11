Georgia fulfilled half of Plan of liberalization of visa regime with EU

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia completed seven of 15 major requirements of the second phase of the Action Plan of visa liberalization with the European Union (VLAP).Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

According to the published report of the European Commission on May 8, the requirements are fulfilled in areas such as security of documents, border management, the fight against organized crime, judicial cooperation, the protection of personal data, freedom of movement and identity.

Four requirements under VLAP, are "almost completed", in particular, the management of migration, money laundering, law enforcement cooperation, minority rights. And four other requirements evaluated by the European Commission as "partially executed with a good prospect of further progress": asylum, the fight against human trafficking, the fight against corruption, the fight against drugs.