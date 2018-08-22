Georgia files new lawsuit against Russia at Strasbourg Court

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia’s Justice Ministry filed a new lawsuit against Russia in Strasbourg Court on August 21, Report informs citing Georgian media.

The lawsuit Georgia vs. Russian Federation has to do with pressuring locals residing across the occupational lines, their illegal detentions, attacks and murders that became frequent practice after August 2008 Georgia-Russia military hostilities.

Georgia demands that Russia is held responsible for violation of different articles of the European Convention.