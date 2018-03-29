 Top
    Georgia expels one Russian diplomat

    26 countries have decided on expulsion of Russian diplomats

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia is expelling one Russian diplomat from the country, Report informs referring to the TASS.

    Notably, this diplomat is an employee of the section of Russia's interests at the Embassy of Switzerland in Tbilisi.

    At the moment, 26 countries have decided on the expulsion of Russian diplomats. 

    Notably, Bulgaria and the EU withdrew their ambassadors from Russia. The United Kingdom has already expelled 23 Russian diplomats. The United States will send 60 Russian diplomats, Ukraine - 13, Canada - 4, Germany – 4, Poland – 4, Czech Republic – 3, Lithuania – 3, Moldova -3, Australia, Albania, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain - 2, Croatia, Hungary, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Sweden and Ireland - 1.

