Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    Georgia deports 84 foreigners, including Azerbaijani citizens

    Region
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 11:29
    Georgia deports 84 foreigners, including Azerbaijani citizens

    Georgia has deported 84 foreigners from the country in recent days, including Azerbaijani citizens, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

    The joint operation was carried out by employees of the Migration Department and other relevant structures of the ministry.

    Among those deported are citizens of India, Egypt, Türkiye, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Ghana, Jordan, Pakistan, Nigeria, the Philippines, and China.

    In accordance with the legislation, the deported individuals are prohibited from re-entering Georgia.

    Since the beginning of 2026, more than 3,000 foreign citizens have been deported from the country.

    Illegal migrants Illegal migration Deportation Georgia
    Gürcüstandan azərbaycanlı da daxil 84 əcnəbi deportasiya edilib
    Грузия депортировала 84 иностранцев, включая граждан Азербайджана
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