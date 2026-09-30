Georgia deports 84 foreigners, including Azerbaijani citizens
Region
- 30 September, 2026
- 11:29
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Georgia has deported 84 foreigners from the country in recent days, including Azerbaijani citizens, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.
The joint operation was carried out by employees of the Migration Department and other relevant structures of the ministry.
Among those deported are citizens of India, Egypt, Türkiye, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Ghana, Jordan, Pakistan, Nigeria, the Philippines, and China.
In accordance with the legislation, the deported individuals are prohibited from re-entering Georgia.
Since the beginning of 2026, more than 3,000 foreign citizens have been deported from the country.
Gürcüstandan azərbaycanlı da daxil 84 əcnəbi deportasiya edilib
Грузия депортировала 84 иностранцев, включая граждан Азербайджана
Latest News
23:57
Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countriesOther countries
23:43
Photo
Video
Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludesForeign policy
23:39
US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter showsOther countries
23:28
Photo
Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibitionMilitary
23:10
Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15Other countries
22:50
Photo
Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issuesForeign policy
22:32
Photo
Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flagForeign policy
22:09
Photo
Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations LeagueFootball
21:52