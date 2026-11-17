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Officers of the Migration Department of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs have deported 74 foreign nationals from the country in recent days.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, citing the ministry, the operation was carried out in coordination with the ministry's relevant structural units.

Those deported were citizens of India, Jordan, Pakistan, South Africa, Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Egypt, Russia, Yemen, Lebanon, Nigeria, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, China, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and several other countries.

The ministry stated that, in accordance with existing legislation, the deported individuals have been banned from re-entering Georgia.