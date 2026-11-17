Georgia deports 74 foreign nationals
Region
- 17 November, 2026
- 11:14
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Officers of the Migration Department of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs have deported 74 foreign nationals from the country in recent days.
According to Report's Georgian bureau, citing the ministry, the operation was carried out in coordination with the ministry's relevant structural units.
Those deported were citizens of India, Jordan, Pakistan, South Africa, Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Egypt, Russia, Yemen, Lebanon, Nigeria, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, China, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and several other countries.
The ministry stated that, in accordance with existing legislation, the deported individuals have been banned from re-entering Georgia.
Gürcüstandan 74 əcnəbi deportasiya edilib, azərbaycanlı da var
Из Грузии депортированы 74 иностранца, в том числе граждане Азербайджана
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