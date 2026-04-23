Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Georgia, Armenia discuss defense cooperation

    Region
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 15:05
    Georgia, Armenia discuss defense cooperation

    Georgia and Armenia discussed the development of cooperation in the defense sector, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Met with H.E. Suren Papikyan, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia. We discussed advancing Georgia–Armenia defense cooperation and exchanged views on the evolving regional security environment," reads the post.

    Defense cooperation Irakli Kobakhidze Suren Papikyan Georgia Armenia
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