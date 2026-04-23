Georgia, Armenia discuss defense cooperation
Region
- 23 April, 2026
- 15:05
Georgia and Armenia discussed the development of cooperation in the defense sector, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze wrote on X, Report informs.
"Met with H.E. Suren Papikyan, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia. We discussed advancing Georgia–Armenia defense cooperation and exchanged views on the evolving regional security environment," reads the post.
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