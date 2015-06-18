Garibashvili: 7 million USD allocated to help the flood victims

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ At this stage 6,9 million dollars was mobilized in Georgia to help the victims of flood.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, this was stated by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili at a meeting of emergency headquarters.

The head of the Georgian government emphasized the importance of the assistance provided by the European Commission, which has granted 3 million Euros for flood relief.

Pursuant to the Decision of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia, on June 15 a special account was opened in the State Treasury to which everybody can transfer funds to this account. Special accounts are opened both in national and foreign currencies.

The devastating flood occurred in Tbilisi on the night of June 14.