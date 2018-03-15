French president to declare measures against Russia

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ French president of France Emmanuel Macron will announce in the coming days the measures that France will take against Russia in connection with the poisoning of Ex-MID (Main Inttelligence Directorate), Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Julia in the UK, Report informs citing the Reuters.

A day before British Prime Minister Theresa May announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK as a response in the case of Skripal.

Notably, on March 4, Sergei Skripal, Russian military intelligence officer, acting as MID officer until 1999, and his 33-year-old daughter Julia, who came from Moscow to visit her father, were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury. They were urgently hospitalized in a state of severe poisoning with a rare neuro-paralytic substance. Both were in coma at the intensive care.

The British authorities qualified the poisoning of Skripal as an assassination attempt.

The Russian side said that it had no additional information about the incident, and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.