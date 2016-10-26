Forum meeting with Russian Premier Medvedev evacuated

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Fire occurred in the building of the forum, attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Report informs citing the TASS, head of the government and other attendees of Open Innovation Forum in Skolkovo, Moscow evacuated from the building.

The information declares that during the discussion, announcer urged participants to leave the building for security purposes.

Short circuit occurred in the building of the forum, the second floor caught fire.

According to information, the fire has already been extinguished.