 Top
    Close photo mode

    Forum meeting with Russian Premier Medvedev evacuated

    Open Innovation Forum attendees also evacuated from building

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Fire occurred in the building of the forum, attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

    Report informs citing the TASS, head of the government and other attendees of Open Innovation Forum in Skolkovo, Moscow evacuated from the building.

    The information declares that during the discussion, announcer urged participants to leave the building for security purposes.

    Short circuit occurred in the building of the forum, the second floor caught fire.

    According to information, the fire has already been extinguished.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi