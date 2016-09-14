Former parliamentary candidate from Turkey's AKP shot dead

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ One of the leading local figures of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Ahmet Budak has been shot in front of his house in Hakkari province, Turkey and died at a hospital.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, he got gunshot wound in Şemdinli district of the province this morning.

According to the information, he died despite the efforts of the physicians of Şemdinli state hospital.

The information reports that A.Budak was a first-place parliamentary candidate from Hakkari at November 1, 2015 elections.