Former Defense Minister of Armenia joins opposition

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian dismissed defense minister Seyran Ohanyan joins the opposition to the current President Serzh Sargsyan's government.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, at present, the opposition holds talks with the former minister.

According to the information, he is expected to head Shrjadardz (Turning) party. Also, it was reported that the mentioned political organization is being established by Viktor Dallakyan, Deputy Head of Armenian Presidential Administration.

The information declares that it is unlikely that the former defense minister will join the ruling Republican Party of Armenia. According to the ruling party, Ohanyan offended with President Serzh Sargsyan.

"Dallakyan attended the meeting of presentation of a new head to the Presidential Administration. However, if Ohanyan agrees, deputy head of the administration may act against the ruling Republican Party", Dallakyan's supporters said.

According to the information, Shrjadardz party will be financed by sources in Russia: "Recent opening of politinfo.am website can be considered as the first messenger of the idea".

Notably, a room was allocated at the Republican Party's headquarters for Armenian former prime minister Hovik Abrahamyan, who dismissed in September.