 Top
    Close photo mode

    Former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov returns to Yerevan

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Yuri Khachaturov, who was recalled by Armenia from the post of CSTO Secretary General, returned to Yerevan, Report informs citing Armenian media.

    Notably, he is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order during the events of March 1, 2008 in Yerevan.

    The leaders of the CSTO states will elect a new general secretary of the structure today in Astana.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi