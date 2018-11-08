Former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov returns to Yerevan

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Yuri Khachaturov, who was recalled by Armenia from the post of CSTO Secretary General, returned to Yerevan, Report informs citing Armenian media.

Notably, he is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order during the events of March 1, 2008 in Yerevan.

The leaders of the CSTO states will elect a new general secretary of the structure today in Astana.