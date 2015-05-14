Foreign Ministry: Yemen considers termination of diplomatic relations with Iran

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Yemen is considering breaking off diplomatic relations with Iran. Report informs referring to Russian TASS Agency, Al-Arabiya reports, the head of the Yemeni Foreign Ministry Riyad Yassin said.

R.Yassin's statement comes amid a sharp deterioration of the situation with the Iranian ship carrying humanitarian aid aimed Tehran to Yemen without permission on arrival in the Yemeni port of any of the authorities of the country or from the "Arabian coalition" led by Saudi Arabia, which holds military air operation in Yemen against Huthis.

In a letter sent to the United Nations, Yemen laid on Tehran "the full responsibility for any adverse event, which may follow an attempt Iranian ship (with a cargo of humanitarian aid) to enter the territorial waters of Yemen without the necessary permits."

Previously, Saudi Arabia announced its intention to examine the Iranian ship carrying humanitarian aid bound for Yemen. Iran, for its part, countered that does not give permission for inspection of the ship. As stated by the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Marzieh Afham, "any permission to the states, leading a war against Yemen, to inspect the vessel carrying humanitarian aid from Iran, will not be issued."