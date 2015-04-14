​FMs of Poland, Denmark and Sweden arrive in Georgia

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Denmark and Sweden are on an official visit to Georgia, where they will hold a series of high-level meetings, Report informs citing the Georgian media.

Foreign Ministers of Poland Grzegorz Schetyna, Denmark Martin Lidegaard and Sweden Margot Wallström today met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Tamara Beruchashvili.

The ministers will also hold meetings with the Georgian President Georgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Speaker David Usupashvili as well as with the opposition and civil society.

During the visit, the foreign ministers of Georgia and Poland will sign a memorandum on the establishment of a new format of cooperation of Tbilisi Conference. This document includes Poland's support for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Georgia.