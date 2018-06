© NTV

Baku. May 5. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of floods in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, six people were injured.

Report informs referring to NTV, many workplaces have been flooded.

As a result of flood in Mamak bridge of “Boğaziçi” territory, the drivers faced difficulties. A large number of police officers and rescuers were involved in the incident place.