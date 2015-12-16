 Top
    Iranian first female ambassador assumes duties

    Prior to her appointment as ambassador Marzieh Afham served as the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ First woman ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Marzieh Afham assumed her duties.

    Report informs referring to the Iranian media.

    It is noted that in order to perform her duties M. Afham left in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, where she gave the first interview to journalists. "Getting the media of Iran and Malaysia together, their cooperation is essential to the partnership between the two countries", said M. Afham.

    Note that, prior to her appointment as ambassador Marzieh Afham served as the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

