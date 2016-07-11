 Top
    Close photo mode

    Fire engulfs Armenian Ministry of Finance

    Wooden structures of the 7th floor, as well as 9 cabinets completely burned

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Fire occurred in the Ministry of Finance of Armenia. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, as a result of a fire, wooden structures of the 7th floor, as well as 9 cabinets completely burned.

    A fire alarm in the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia was made a night before. 12 fire brigades left at the scene.

    A third category of fire complexity was declared.

    The work of fire-fighting led by the Minister of Emergency Situations, Armen Yeritsyan.

    The fire was completely extinguished.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi