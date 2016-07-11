Fire engulfs Armenian Ministry of Finance

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Fire occurred in the Ministry of Finance of Armenia. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, as a result of a fire, wooden structures of the 7th floor, as well as 9 cabinets completely burned.

A fire alarm in the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia was made a night before. 12 fire brigades left at the scene.

A third category of fire complexity was declared.

The work of fire-fighting led by the Minister of Emergency Situations, Armen Yeritsyan.

The fire was completely extinguished.