Fire continues in Borjomi-Kharagaul region of Georgia

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ However, fire was extinguished in Gori district of Georgia last night, it was impossible to localize the ongoing fire in Borjomi- Kharagaul region, which blazed on August 20.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, six helicopters and one plane were involved in fire extinguishing on August 23 morning.

According to information, unlike last night, scent of fire is not felt anymore in the resort town of Borjomi, which locates 11 km from the fire area.

Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili made a presentation to the parliament on involvement of the military in the fire extinguishing. The President is expected to visit the fire zone soon.

Notably, firefighters and rescuers from Azerbaijan and Turkey assist the Georgian side in extinguishing the fire in Borjomi- Kharagaul forest. Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili said that they had received very important assistance from Azerbaijan in the fight against fire.

Notably, a fire broke out in the forest near Daba village, August 20.