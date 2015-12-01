Fire at religious school in Turkey kills 6 children

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Six children have died on Tuesday as a result of fire at a building where they were receiving religion lessons in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Three other children were injured in the fire at the school in Karaağaç village.

The boys, aged between 10 and 13 years, were killed as they slept when the fire broke out at 2:40 a.m. in the town of Kulp in Diyarbakır, firefighting officials said.

The boys were attending a boarding school that instructed them in the Koran.

Some of the children survived by jumping out of windows. Three boys were being treated for smoke inhalation in hospital, medical officials said.

An electrical heater is believed to have caused the fire, according to media reports.