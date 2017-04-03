 Top
    Close photo mode

    Final results of parliamentary elections in Armenia announced

    49.12% of voters for ruling Republican Party of Armenia© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Central Election Commission has counted ballots at all the 2009 poling stations.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, 49.12% of the voters voted for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

    Parties should pass 5% limit, blocs 7 in order to take a seat in the parliament.

    According to information, results of votes for political parties and blocs are as follows:

    "Tsarukyan" bloc - 27,32% (428 965 votes), "Yelk" (Exit) bloc - 7,77% (122 049), “Dashnaktsutyun” party 6,57% (103 173), Armenian revival party - 3,71% (58 277), "Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan" bloc - 2,7% (32 504), “People's Party of Armenia - Congress" bloc - 1,65% (25 975), Free democrats party - 0,94% (14 746), Communist Party of Armenia - 0,75% (11 745 )

    Notably, Armenia held parliamentary elections on April 2. Five parties and four bloc took part in the elections.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi