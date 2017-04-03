Final results of parliamentary elections in Armenia announced

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Central Election Commission has counted ballots at all the 2009 poling stations.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, 49.12% of the voters voted for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

Parties should pass 5% limit, blocs 7 in order to take a seat in the parliament.

According to information, results of votes for political parties and blocs are as follows:

"Tsarukyan" bloc - 27,32% (428 965 votes), "Yelk" (Exit) bloc - 7,77% (122 049), “Dashnaktsutyun” party 6,57% (103 173), Armenian revival party - 3,71% (58 277), "Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan" bloc - 2,7% (32 504), “People's Party of Armenia - Congress" bloc - 1,65% (25 975), Free democrats party - 0,94% (14 746), Communist Party of Armenia - 0,75% (11 745 )

Notably, Armenia held parliamentary elections on April 2. Five parties and four bloc took part in the elections.