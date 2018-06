Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) Fethullah Gülen is required to two life sentences and an additional 1,900 years in prison.

Report informs citing Anadolu Agency, the demand made by Uşak province prosecutor.

According to the information, the prosecutor demanded 2 mln 210 thousand days involvement in public works.