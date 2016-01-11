​Federica Mogherini: The move of sanctions on Iran could come soon

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The European Union has no firm timeframe for lifting sanctions on Iran and the move could come soon".



Report informs citing Reuters, the bloc's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday.

"There is no set date yet. The date is going to be related to the full implementation of all the steps that need to be taken," she said at a news conference after meeting Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek.

"I can tell you that my expectation is that this day could come rather soon. The implementation of the agreements is proceeding well."

In December Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he expects the removal of sanctions in January this year.