Famous surgeon offered to become President of Georgia

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ / Famous Russian surgeon Leo Bokeria was offered to become President of Georgia.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, according to General Director of "Rustavi 2" Nika Gvaramia, former Prime Minister of the country, the head of the ruling party "Georgian dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili offered Leo Bokeria to be a presidential candidate– said in the program "Accents"

According to him, Ivanishvili promised Bokeria that “everything will be settled", who is not a citizen of Georgia, and in fact for many years does not live in Georgia, so he cannot be a presidential candidate".

"He offered 85-years old surgeon to be president, and I know his reaction expressed by our common friend, he says “it seems you are not all right, and it seems Ivanishvili has problems with mentality. Even Leo Bokeria is amused by this proposal,".