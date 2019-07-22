Georgian parliament to hold extraordinary sessions

The Georgian Parliament is scheduled to hold extraordinary sessions.

Local bureau of Report informs that the legislative is preparing to appoint extraordinary meetings from July 29.

The parliament is to appeal to the president in this regard.

Transition to a proportional system in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections to be held in 2020 and the elimination of the majoritarian system will be discussed at the extraordinary sessions.

Notably, the summer session of the Georgian Parliament wrapped up by the end of June. Deputies continue their activities in the format of committees. According to the regulations, the autumn session of the legislative body will open on the first Tuesday of September.