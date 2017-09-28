Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The explosion took place in weapon storage in Armenia.

Report informs citing the “Jogovurd” newspaper, the incident was recorded in a military unit in Nubarashen.

According to the newspaper, the explosion occurred several days ago. There were no reports of deaths or injured.

The employee of the newspaper appealed to the Armenian Defense Ministry with the questions "Why and how the explosion occurred? Was that happened intentionally. Press secretary of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that a fire broke out in weapon storage of the military base. "No weapon storage exploded. A fire broke out in the warehouse at that time. As a result, no one was injured. The details are being investigated, " A. Hovhannisyan has said.