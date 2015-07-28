Explosion hits Iran-Turkey gas pipeline

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion hit the Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline in the eastern Turkish province of Ağrı, Report informs citing Anadoly Agency, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.

The suspected sabotage attack took place in the Doğubeyazıt district, some 15 kilometers from the border with Iran, the Anadolu news agency quoted Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yıldız as saying in a statement late on Monday.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the blast but some local media say the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is behind the attack.

The explosion caused a fire breakout, however, in a short time we managed to extinguish it. After repairing works, the gas flow will resume", Yildiz said.

He added that necessary measures would be taken to meet the area’s natural gas demand until the pipeline is repaired.

Iran is Turkey’s second-biggest gas supplier after Russia.