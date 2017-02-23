Explosion hits residential building in Domodedovo, Moscow

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were injured, allegedly as a result of explosion of gas-air mixture in a five-storey residential building panel near in Domodedovo near Moscow.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, source at the emergency services in the region has said.

Fire started in an area of 10 square meters after the explosion, two injured people were hospitalized.

25 people, including five children were evacuated from the entrance of the house where the explosion occurred. The fire extinguished.

According to preliminary data, the supporting structures of the building are not damaged.