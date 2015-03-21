 Top
    Expert: US plans to organize "coloгr revolutions" in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

    The United States are sending their top officials, to destabilize the entire perimeter of the Russian borders

    Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ US is not interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, moreover, they are planning another "coloUr revolutions" in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.Report informs referring to PanARMENIAN it is written by an American political scientist and economist Paul Craig Roberts in an article on his website.

    According to him, the main task is to strengthen Washington's pressure on Russia in order to destabilize the political situation in the country:Washington consciously working hard to undermine the Minsk Agreement, and thus send proxies to Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to destabilize the entire perimeter of the Russian border.

