    Modern art center named after assassinated Russian envoy

    Alper Taşdelen: The hall will immortalize name of Andrey Karlov

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Exhibition hall of Ankara Modern Art Center has been named after assassinated Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov.

    Report informs, referring to TASS, the ambassador was assassinated in the same hall.

    According to information, head of Ankara Çankaya municipality Alper Taşdelen told at the ceremony that assassination of the diplomat infuriated both Turkish and Russian people: “This hall will immortalize name of Andrey Karlov”.

    Notably, the street housing Russian embassy was also named after Andrey Karlov assassinated on December 19. 

