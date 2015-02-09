 Top
    Close photo mode

    EU Special Representative for South Caucasus visits Yerevan

    Herbert Salber discussed the situation on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber held a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian today in Yerevan. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, during the meeting the sides discussed situation on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops on the border.

    EU Special Representative confirmed support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group towards a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi