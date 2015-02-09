EU Special Representative for South Caucasus visits Yerevan

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber held a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian today in Yerevan. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, during the meeting the sides discussed situation on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops on the border.

EU Special Representative confirmed support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group towards a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.